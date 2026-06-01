Euphoria's final episode 'ever,' according to creator Sam Levinson, has sparked backlash and left viewers devastated following the death of main character, Rue.

As with many series finales, fans often have mixed feelings about how their favourite show comes to an end.

Whether it's different to what they had imagined, or completely without context, it's not uncommon for viewers to be left divided.

And the same can be said for Euphoria, which, after seven years, aired it's final episode on HBO last night (May 31).

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Loyal viewers were devastated to see the story of Rue, played by Zendaya, come to a tragic end.

But she wasn't the only central character to be killed off by creator Levinson.

Three major characters met their fate in the season three finale, which many viewers have described as the show's most painful episode yet - of which there have been many.

Rue's death was met alongside drug lord Laurie, and strip club owner Alamo.

Zendaya's character, Rue, was killed off in the final episode of the hit show. (HBO)

Fans were devastated to see Rue, a recovering drug addict, unknowingly take fentanyl-laced pills - later dying from an overdose.

Her body was discovered by her sponsor and mentor, Ali, in one of the show's most emotional moments.

But many fans were angry about the way in which Rue's character was killed off, given that she had been sober for the entirety of the series.

"What the hell is this show about ??? Rue has been sober since episode one how come she died from overdose in the last episode?" one wrote on X.

Another added: "I think it’s safe to say that this was the worst season of Euphoria."

But other viewers came to the show's defence, as one explained: "She was murdered. Rue was given pain pills that were unknowingly laced with fentanyl and took one.

Rue's mentor Ali was the person who found her body in the devastating scene. (HBO)

Her boss was p***ed she was working with the DEA so he took her out. It’s sad but she’s been playing with fire all season and ultimately caught up to her."

Creator Levinson has also defended the show's finalé, describing it as an 'honest' way to see out the storylines.

During a post-episode behind-the-scenes look, Levinson said: "The honest ending is that people like Rue don't make it.

"There's no reason to sugarcoat it. I wanted to tell this story for Angus [Cloud] and for people who weren't granted a second chance."

Angus Cloud, who played character Fez in the show, died of an accidental overdose in July 2023, aged 25.

Will there be a Euphoria season four?

Will Sydney Sweeney return as Cassie? (HBO)

Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed the latest episode of Euphoria was being advertised as a ‘season finale’, not a ‘series finale’ - does this mean Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and series creator Sam Levinson might come back for more?

Prior to the season three premiere, Levinson told Variety there were ‘no plans’ for another season, but added the caveat that he thought the previous two seasons of Euphoria would be the final ones too.

But following the broadcast of the finale, Levinson confirmed to The New York Times that there definitely won't be a season four - which is unsurprising, given the way the latest episode ends.

He told the outlet's Podcast podcast: "In terms of the story we set out to tell, which is a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me.

"It was such a fulfilling journey in terms of this cast, the crew, what we were able to accomplish.

"There are thousands of things that have to go right in order to make something like this, and I'm just immensely proud of the work we did, the story we told, and it's a tragic one in the end, but also it's the truth.

"If you are experimenting or taking drugs today, it's very possible it'll kill you."

When asked by the hosts if 'that's it, Euphoria ends here, with Rue', Levinson responded: "Yeah."