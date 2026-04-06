Zendaya has been loose lipped about the ending of Euphoria as season three is set to reveal just what happened after the curtains closed on the chaotic characters.

Now, for those who need a recap – there's going to be spoilers here – we can all remember how Cassie’s bid to winning the heart of Nate Jacobs ended in her being ragged around like a doll by Nate’s ex, and her bff: Maddy.

While this was happening, Zendaya’s character, Rue, was battling sobriety and barely scraping by, after having a tumultuous year that ultimately set her on a dangerous path.

However, the teaser trailer for season three has shown that Rue’s past has come back to haunt her, and things are getting a little too serious for her.

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But also, Cassie’s past comes back to her too, in the form of Maddy – and that’s going to be interesting considering wedding bells signaled Cassie's wedding to Nate.

Zendaya plays Rue in the hit HBO show, Euphoria (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Zendaya, who is arguably one of the backbones to the HBO series, recently revealed what this season means for the future of the show in an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

When Barrymore asked if this season would mark the end of the series, Zendaya said something shocking...

“I think so, yeah,” The Greatest Showman actress admitted, as Barrymore added: “I never want to ask questions like that, because it’s not my business, and yet, is this to be enjoyed knowing [it will end]?”

Zendaya once again said: “Yes, I think so.”

Barrymore went on to say that before watching the show, she almost needs ‘to know the mindframe’ to go into the season with.

Sadly, Zendaya told her ‘that closure is coming’.

I just really hope this isn’t the last season!

With a cast that consists of the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo and more, who the show catapulted to fame – it’s going to be hard to recreate.

This season will also be the last role Eric Dane will be seen in, as the late actor filmed his final scenes prior to passing away.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor sadly passed away after battling ALS for a year, with him having to complete his scenes as he progressively lost control of his muscles.

However, after being a beloved actor for decades, this is everyone’s moment to watch Dane in his last acting project, and remember him for his fantastic acting gift.