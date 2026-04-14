Euphoria fans have been debating the controversial scenes in season 3, but that hasn’t stopped people from noticing Barbie Ferreira’s absence from the show amid her exit. But now she’s spoken out about the reason.

Ferreira’s character, Katherine ‘Kat’ Hernandez, was a staple in the first two seasons of the HBO series, but the actress said goodbye to her after filming finished in 2022.

If you need a refresher on Kat, the cam girl was a good friend of Maddy’s (Alexa Demie), who ultimately is a responsible source of energy – compared to the absolute mayhem of Maddy, Cassie, Rue, and pretty much everyone else.

However, after a short stint as a dominatrix, she struggles with her identity and relationship with Ethan, ultimately deciding sex work isn’t for her anymore.

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Barbie Ferreira revealed all on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast (YouTube/notskinnybutnotfat)

With a lot of pressure to have body positivity, plus sized Kat feels lost in herself and inside of her own figure.

Sadly, her character doesn’t show up in the third – and believed to be last season – of the show, and she’s explained that it has to do with the direction of Kat.

On the podcast, Not Skinny But Not Fat, the actress told host Amanda Hirsch that she ‘didn’t need to be on the biggest TV show on Earth’ if it meant she wasn’t ‘acting’ in it.

She explained that her character wasn’t going anywhere, which wasn’t allowing her to showcase her abilities on Euphoria.

Ferreira said: “I would rather do an indie movie where I’m acting, I’m flexing my muscles, I’m being creatively asked to do things rather than sitting around to be a background character.”

She said she wasn't 'acting' on the show (HBO)

While there have been rumors online that her character was snuffed after an alleged falling out with producer Sam Levinson, she said that it was on the contrary.

Ferreira claimed her exit ‘wasn’t dramatic’, stating: “In fact, it was kind of the opposite of dramatic, where it was like a long process of being like: ‘I don’t know if this is it, for me.’”

What has been dramatic, however, has been the reaction to Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie character, who was revealed to be an OnlyFans content creator this season.

But that isn’t where the controversy has stemmed from. Instead, it comes after Cassie was seen partaking in ‘puppy play’ and even roleplaying as a baby.

Thankfully Ferreira settled her side of the rumors so there can be no more misunderstandings on why her character isn't being reprised.

UNILAD reached out to HBO for comment.