Miriam Margolyes speaks out after 'racist' and 'embarrassing' comments towards TV host
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Miriam Margolyes speaks out after 'racist' and 'embarrassing' comments towards TV host

The 85-year-old star addressed the controversy during a stop on her ongoing book tour

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: This Morning

Topics: ITV, Film and TV, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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