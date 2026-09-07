Vaping costs set to soar as 'little-known' tax comes into force next month
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Vaping costs set to soar as 'little-known' tax comes into force next month

Nearly 5 million vapers in the UK face a £275-a-year hike starting this October, and most haven't even heard about it

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Vaping, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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