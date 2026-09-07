'Heartbreaking' 9/11 footage shows tragedy from rare angle viewers claim they've 'never seen' before
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'Heartbreaking' 9/11 footage shows tragedy from rare angle viewers claim they've 'never seen' before

Users say the clip captures the confusion of the moment as a newscaster missed the second plane hitting the South Tower

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Fabina Sbina/ Hugh Zareasky/Getty Images

Topics: History, Terrorism

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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