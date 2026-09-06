More than 150 million driver’s licenses may have been exposed in massive dark web data breach
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More than 150 million driver’s licenses may have been exposed in massive dark web data breach

Drivers from both America and Canada have been impacted by the apparent breach

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Technology, News, US News, Canada

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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