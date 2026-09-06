Nathan Gallagher’s ex breaks her silence as Below Deck star faces growing legal trouble

Below Deck star Gael Cameron has spoken out in light of an ongoing arrest warrant for ex-boyfriend and former co-star Nathan Gallagher.

Gallagher is accused of skipping his court date over domestic violence allegations, with New South Wales police in Australia having issued a warrant for his arrest.

NWS Police Force said in a statement: "Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants in Sydney’s north west.

"Nathan Gallagher, aged 28, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Officers attached to Ryde Police Area Command have released an image of Nathan as inquiries to locate him continue.

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"Nathan is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, about 165cm tall, with a medium build.

"He is known to frequent the Ermington and Melrose Park areas. Nathan is believed to be offshore."

Nathan Gallagher is at large (NSW Police Force)

The charges imposed on Gallagher are believed to involve his former partner, Gael Cameron, who he shares a child with.

In light of officials trying to track Gallagher's whereabouts, Cameron has taken to her Instagram Stories to break her silence.

"Hey guys, I just want to say thank you so much for the support you’ve shown for Kayden and I," she wrote.

“It’s been a tough season, but I have been using the past few months to quietly heal and rebuild for little man and myself."

The Below Deck star continued: "I really appreciate the love you have sent our way, especially while everything that’s come to light, and I’m really working on finding myself again and moving forward.”

Gallagher was taken into police custody in December last year and was charged with 'assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok[ing a] person without consent, and common assault' and went on to be granted conditional bail.

He told Rolling Stone last month that he'd made 'mistakes' but claimed the public were not aware of all of the facts.

Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher pictured in 2025 (Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

Gallagher told the outlet: "I'm willing to respond because I don’t believe the public has heard the full story surrounding what happened.

"I understand NSW Police have confirmed my arrest in December 2025. What has been publicly reported, however, represents only one side of what was an extremely complicated situation.

"I have contemporaneous video footage from the night in question, as well as messages and other records, which I believe provide important context and show events that have not been publicly reported. I am willing to provide the relevant footage so that you can make your own assessment of what it shows."

Bravo, the network behind Below Deck, has since announced it's cut ties with Gallagher.