Cops share warning after arrest warrant issued for Below Deck star Nathan Gallagher

Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher has had a warrant issued for his arrest as police claim he fled Australia.

The Bravo star is best known for the travel show, which he worked on alongside the mother of his child, Gael Cameron.

Nathan, 28, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to New South Wales Police, who shared what appears to be a mugshot of the yacht worker.

The Tuesday (September 1) announcement comes after the reality star was accused of ‘choking’ Cameron in a domestic violence assault.

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NSW Police say they believe Nathan to be offshore and ‘overseas’ as Ryde Police Area Command continue their efforts to locate him after he allegedly failed to appear in court.

Warning the public to ‘not approach' if seen, police said those who have information can contact the RPAC or Crime Stoppers.

Nathan Gallagher reportedly didn't show for his court hearing (NSW Police Force)

Believing him to have links to Ermington and Melrose Park in Sydney, Australia, they say to be cautious, and to submit information through NSW Police social media pages.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Nathan claimed people had not heard the whole story.

“I’m not claiming I was perfect. I wasn’t. I made mistakes and I will take responsibility for my own actions,” he claimed.

He added: “I will not accept being portrayed solely through one person’s account of a relationship when there is another side and evidence relating to it.”

He went on to say he has footage from the event, alleging: “I don’t believe the public has heard the full story surrounding what happened. What has been publicly reported represents only one side of what was an extremely complicated situation.”

Nathan went on to confirm the pair had split.

“I’m not looking for revenge, and not asking anyone to take my side,” Nathan said. “I simply want the opportunity for the other side to be heard and for the evidence to be considered.”

Nathan allegedly did not show for his court appearance yesterday, where he is facing three domestic violence-related charges that were filed in December 2025.

It comes after he was arrested following a confrontation between him and Gael Cameron (Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

At the time, police allegedly responded to an assault on December 26 following a report that a 29-year-old woman had reportedly been assaulted.

The resulting charges handed to Nathan included assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent and common assault, for which he was given a conditional bail.

After his no-show in court, he was subsequently convicted of all three charges, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was also given a two-year apprehended violence order for Cameron.

The pair had welcomed son Kayden in June 2025, and the young family moved to Croatia together to film Below Deck Med that summer.

However, Nathan and Cameron stopped posting photos together, and unfollowed each other on social media shortly after.

Fans also noticed Nathan did not attend Cameron’s big 1st birthday bash for Kayden this June.

While she had posted pics of the party in Sydney, Nathan appeared to be golfing with friends elsewhere.

UNILAD reached out to Bravo and New South Wales police for comment.