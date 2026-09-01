Ellen DeGeneres Show stars Sophia Grace and Rosie are all grown up – see what they look like now

It has been over a decade since Sophia Grace and Rosie stole the hearts of the world on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The adorable cousins became overnight sensations in 2011 after a viral video of them performing Nicki Minaj's 'Super Bass' in pink fairy tutus caught the eye of the now-controversial talk show host.

To this day, their rendition alongside the rapper remains the most viewed video on the show's YouTube channel, racking up more than 152 million views.

At the time, Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland were just eight and five years old, respectively, but they quickly became regulars on the show - conducting red carpet interviews, taking trips to toy shops, and even landing their own movie in 2014, titled 'Sophia Grace and Rosie's Royal Adventure'.

Advert

As the talk show wrapped up its final season in 2022, the iconic duo returned to the studio one last time to reflect on their favorite celebrity encounters - that was the last time TV offered us a glimpse of the pair.

Today, their lives look very different.

Sophia Grace Brownlee looks completely different these days as she prepares to welcome her third child into the world next month (Instagram/therealsophiagrace)

Sophia Grace is a 23-year-old soon-to-be mom-of-three! After welcoming her first son, River, in February 2023, she gave birth to her second baby, a little girl called Athena Rose, in December 2024.

The former child star-turned-influencer is expecting her third baby next month.

Speaking as a guest on the Private Story podcast back in February, Sophia Grace opened up about becoming a mom at 'quite a young age'.

"I don't regret doing anything because I'm happy with where I am now," she explained.

"It's obviously young to have kids, but I don't really think there's a right age to have kids.

"As long as you're ready and you're mature enough, that's all that matters."

As for her cousin, Rosie is pursuing a career as a singer and released a new single back in July titled 'Eyes Wide Shut'.

Rosie McClelland is pursuing a career as a singer - with her latest single released earlier this summer (Jo Hale/WireImage)

The 19-year-old, who turns 20 next week, was asked about her relationship with Sophia Grace while appearing as a guest on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on KIISFM.

"Me and Sophia, we're cousins, and Sophia's gone her own way and I've gone my own way," Rosie shared.

"We still see each other," she said. "We haven't fallen out."

"We're like best friends, I see her all the time because she is my cousin. I see her on special occasions like birthdays."

Yes, their lives look entirely different nowadays, but what a childhood they had, rubbing shoulders with A list celebrities like Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Justin Bieber - who Rosie remembers fondly.

"My favorite memory is with Justin Bieber," she said, during her final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"When he kissed me on the cheek at the Kids' Choice Awards. Obviously at that time I was like, 'Ew a boy, he's kissing me on the cheek'.

"And now I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'd let Justin Bieber kiss me on the cheek again'."