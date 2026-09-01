Ellen DeGeneres Show stars Sophia Grace and Rosie are all grown up – see what they look like now
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Ellen DeGeneres Show stars Sophia Grace and Rosie are all grown up – see what they look like now

The cousins were a staple on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but since it finished filming in 2022 their lives look entirely different

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: TheEllenShow via YouTube

Topics: Nostalgia

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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