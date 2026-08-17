Farmer owner has blunt six-word response to $26 million offer to convert their land into data center
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Farmer owner has blunt six-word response to $26 million offer to convert their land into data center

Delsia Bare and her mom Ida Huddleston initially took the offer, but changed their minds when they discovered how their land would be used

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Topics: US News, Technology, Artificial Intelligence

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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