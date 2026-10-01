Army vet, 74, sues hospital after surgeon allegedly amputates wrong leg
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Army vet, 74, sues hospital after surgeon allegedly amputates wrong leg

Sharon Jacks' husband has been forced to quit his job to take care of her

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Topics: US News, Health, Cancer

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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