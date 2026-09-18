Tennessee grandma sues city for $10,000,000 after she is accused of theft with AI facial recognition backfiring
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Tennessee grandma sues city for $10,000,000 after she is accused of theft with AI facial recognition backfiring

Angela Lipps said she 'lives in fear' after her wrongful arrest

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Police, US News, Money

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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