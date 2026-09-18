Patrick Clancy's new wife reveals how they met as she defends relationship against 'twisted' narrative

Patrick Clancy’s new wife has spoken out about the pair's relationship after calling out the way their marriage has been under fire since Lindsay Clancy's case hit the news.

It has been very little time since the jury in the shocking trial called a mistrial, revealing it could not reach a unanimous verdict on if Lindsay Clancy was guilty of murdering her three children, five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson, and eight-month-old Callan, in January 2023.

At the time, Lindsay pleaded not guilty to the three counts of first-degree murder by reason of diminished responsibility by way of insanity but did not deny killing her children.

Instead, her lawyers argued she had been suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings.

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Throughout it all, her ex-husband and father to the children, Patrick, had come to her defense, noting that she was a dedicated mom until the harrowing crimes.

Patrick Clancy's wife has spoken out (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

However, people on social media have been calling him out after it was revealed he had moved on and gotten re-married, despite the recent deaths of his children and incarceration of his ex-wife.

The person he married is Dr. Rachel Danis, and the pair wed in April of this year.

Social media commenters have accused the pair of a number of things – from committing the crimes themselves, to having an affair, and more.

Now, after remaining quiet throughout the trial, she has come out to set the record straight in an interview with 60 Minutes, due to air on Sunday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

There, she called her husband 'the most selfless father' as they sat down for a joint interview.

The infertility specialist said in a clip of the interview shared on X: "I don’t understand how the story has been so twisted.”

“But I would hope people know that Pat is, as I said before, the most selfless father, and supportive partner,” she added.

Danis claimed: “I was just a girl that met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

The interview also marks the first time Patrick has spoken out on their relationship since the allegations were being made on socail media.





Howard Cooper, an attorney at Todd & Weld who represents Patrick, had previously stated the claims against Patrick online were false.

He told People: “Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign. This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.”

Patrick's legal representation said, 'enough is enough', and that the 'baseless falsehoods' had been handed over to police, and that Patrick had been getting 'real life threats to his reputation, livelihood, and life'.

In the interview with CBS News' show, he can be seen telling CBS correspondent Ross Douthat he still 'talks to' his children 'all the time' and asks them to 'help' him since their deaths.