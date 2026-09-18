Patrick Clancy's new wife reveals how they met as she defends relationship against 'twisted' narrative
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Patrick Clancy's new wife reveals how they met as she defends relationship against 'twisted' narrative

Patrick Clancy and his wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, married in April this year

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: 60 Minutes/CBS News

Topics: Crime, Lindsay Clancy, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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