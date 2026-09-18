Trump issued brutal two-word reply to Mike Pence after he promised to 'pray' for president

Former Vice President of the United States, Michael Pence, has spoken about how he and Donald Trump fell out following the Capitol Riots and how his 'friend' responded to his 'prayers'.

On Wednesday (September 15), Mike Pence spoke at an Economic Club of Washington DC event.

During the event, he was asked about his memoir So Help Me God in which details his relationship with the President of the US.

Pence notes in the book while he 'had always been loyal to President Trump,' the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021 acted as a turning point.

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He describes a 'close working relationship' with Trump which lasted four years, but upon Trump's 'public criticizm' of 'those of us who defended the Constitution,' the relationship disintegrated, as quoted by PBS.

In his memoir, Pence condemns Trump's 'reckless words' and 'endangering [his] family and all those serving at the Capitol,' Pence in the building at the time of the riots, rushed into a Senate loading dock, working to coordinate the government's response to the riots.

Pence found himself on the receiving end of a tweet from Trump stating he 'didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution'.

Cue some rioters heard chanting within the Capitol building: "Hang Mike Pence."

Despite this, Pence revealed there was an interaction which followed in which he told Trump he would 'pray' for him.

Alas, the response wasn't exactly what he hoped.

Pence and Trump used to be 'friends' (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite pressure from Trump to reject the results of the election, Pence was 'clear' on his 'duty' and tried to get his 'friend' to 'not to look at the election 'as a loss — just an intermission'.

Unfortunately, Trump reportedly didn't take too kindly to that and the pair didn't speak for several days.

When they next met, following the Capitol being cleared and Trump's loss setting in, Pence said they sat down and 'talked through all of it,' as quoted by CSPAN.

At the end of the meeting, Pence had one particular message for his 'friend'.

He said: "I looked at Trump as I got up from our meeting and I said, 'Mr. President, I want you to know. I’m praying for you.'

"And he looked at me and he said, 'Don’t bother.'

It follows Pence previously sharing an insight into the conversation the pair had when sat for 90 minutes together alone.

Pence said: "I told him that I had prayed for him for the past four and a half years, and I encouraged him to pray.

"'Jesus can help you through this,' I said. 'Call on Him.' He didn't say anything."

Pence recalled Trump then questioning if they 'hadn't had the rally' and 'hadn't gone to the Capitol' resolving it was 'too terrible to end like this'.

Either way, following what was said in the meeting and despite Trump's response to his prayers after, Pence resolved to Trump: "We will never agree on January 6th and I'm never going to stop praying for you."

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.