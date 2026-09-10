Trump makes big promise to give every American adult $5,000 – but only on single condition
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Trump makes big promise to give every American adult $5,000 – but only on single condition

Many have questioned whether the 'Trump dividend' would even be legal

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics, Republicans

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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