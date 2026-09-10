Blind 9/11 survivor credits 'hero' guide dog with saving dozens of lives in incredible escape
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Blind 9/11 survivor credits 'hero' guide dog with saving dozens of lives in incredible escape

Michael Hingson says his guide dog Roselle's calm reaction kept everyone focused as they descended 78 floors

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Topics: New York, US News, Life

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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