Chilling last words of hero flight attendant Betty Ong who made first 9/11 phone call from Flight 11
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Chilling last words of hero flight attendant Betty Ong who made first 9/11 phone call from Flight 11

American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower, killing everybody on board

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: NBC Bay Area

Topics: History, Terrorism, New York, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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