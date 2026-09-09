Three signs you're not showering as much as you should be explained by doctor
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Three signs you're not showering as much as you should be explained by doctor

Florida dermatologist Dr. Joel Spitz revealed when you should take it easy on showers

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Health, Life

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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