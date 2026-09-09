Three signs you're not showering as much as you should be explained by doctor

Keeping up with appropriate hygiene routines is essential for taking care of yourself, but how do you know you're doing it enough?

People of all cultures, ages, and genders have their own ways of cleaning themselves.

While some may think the right way is to bathe once a week, another might say it takes three showers a week to truly be clean.

I think it should be daily – but according to experts, there's a true way to find out when you're not washing yourself enough.

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There are apparently three signs that reveal you're leaning on the far side of being too lax with your cleanliness, and dermatologist Dr. Joel Spitz is revealing what they are.

The co-founder, and chief medical officer at Honeydew in Delray Beach, Florida revealed the noticeable things.

How often do you shower? (Getty Stock Images)

“If you're not showering enough, you'll have the obvious odor issues, but you'll also notice a greasier feel to your skin and hair, and the skin becomes more prone to infection," he said.

When it comes to infections, he explained that it's caused by bacteria, explaining to USA Today: “Bacteria can get into the pores, or hair follicles, and produce folliculitis. Fungus can settle into the skin folds and give you jock itch or athlete's foot."

If you're wondering how to make sure none of the above is likely to happen, Spitz says the ideal times to shower is every other day or every day.

“More often can start to strip away the beneficial lipids, or oils, on your skin, dry out the top layer of skin and alter the healthy balance of our microbes that sit on our skin. This can lead to eczema flares and inflamed sensitive skin,” he revealed.

But that isn't a rule for all, as he noted that people have different needs.

For instance, he explained that older people may have drier skin, so wouldn't need to wash as often given the fact there's less grease.

He also shared that those with skin conditions like eczema could worsen their skin barrier if washing too frequently or with hot water.

You might smell if it's been too long (Getty Stock Images)

However, there are some skin conditions that require frequent cleaning, such as acne-prone-skin.

“Acne may worsen if you are sweating a lot and not washing your skin which can lead to oil, bacteria and sweat clogging your pores worsening your acne and/or make you more prone to folliculitis,” he said.

Folliculitis, according to the Mayo Clinic, is a condition which 'happens when hair follicles become inflamed' and is 'often caused by an infection with bacteria.'

Elizabeth Gordon Spratt, MD has talked about this very topic before, writing in a University Hospitals blog: "Bathing is an important ritual for our bodies for several reasons. Throughout our daily life, sweat, bacteria, dead skin cells and pollutants from the environment accumulate on our skin, and washing helps remove them."

But you shouldn't overdo it.

"Our skin’s natural moisture helps protect it against environmental stressors," the health expert added. "If a person bathes too often, or they use hot water or soaps with strong detergents, it can disrupt the skin’s protective natural moisturizing barrier."

The best idea? To use warm water and watch your temperature.