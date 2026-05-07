Three signs of ovarian cancer doctor says can be dismissed as 'digestive issues'

A doctor has sent out an urgent warning that some everyday health issues women experience might be the early signs of ovarian cancer.

And some of them are so subtle, we might ignore them all together.

Dr Asiya Muala, speaking to Kent Live, said that it was absolutely vital to recognise 'persistent changes in the body' to help improve outcomes against cancer.

She said: "Many of the symptoms of ovarian cancer overlap with common conditions like bloating or indigestion, which is why they are often dismissed."

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Dr Muala added that the key indicator that something wasn't right, is that the changes are persistent and don't get better with time.

"It’s not about occasional symptoms, but those that are new, persistent and happening more frequently,” she said.

A Dr has warned one several common symptoms that could be mistaken for ovarian cancer (Getty Stock Image)

Why is ovarian cancer so hard to detect?

Ovarian cancer is hard to detect early because it often presents vague, non-specific symptoms that mimic common, minor conditions, leading to delayed medical consultation. Early-stage symptoms are subtle and often overlooked or mistaken for issues like IBS or gastrointestinal distress.

Symptoms of ovarian cancer

Dr Maula said you should be on the lookout for any loss of appetite.

“If someone finds they are getting full much more quickly than usual, or struggling to finish meals, that can be a sign something isn’t quite right," Dr Maula added.

“It’s a change that people often don’t connect to anything serious.”

Bloating can be a symptom of Ovarian Cancer (Getty Stock)

Is bloating common?

Another big tell that something isn't right in your body is constant bloating that does not get better with time.

A PubMed study of over 88,000 Americans found that nearly 1 in 7 adults (about 14%) experience bloating on a weekly basis.

Dr Maula added: "Many women experience bloating at some point, but with ovarian cancer it tends to be persistent and not linked to specific foods.

“If it’s happening most days or doesn’t improve, it’s important to take note.”

Another PubMed study suggested approximately 24% of all women in the US will experience abdominal pain at some point in their lives.

Dr Maula says it's something that should not be ignored, as pain in the pelvic area is another symptom that could be mistaken for something less serious, like menstrual cramps or digestive issues.

She added: "Any persistent discomfort in this area that doesn’t have an obvious cause should be checked. Even if the pain is mild, it’s the consistency and persistence that matters.”

When should you visit a doctor?

While having these symptoms doesn't mean you have cancer, you should always visit a doctor if you have symptoms that are new or worsening.

"People often wait until symptoms become severe, but early changes are when we have the best chance of identifying problems,” Dr Maula said.

“If something feels different or ongoing, it’s always worth speaking to a Doctor.

"Understanding what is normal for your body and noticing when something changes can make a significant difference,” she said.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.