North Carolina cold case murder breakthrough finally identifies teen after nearly 50 years
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North Carolina cold case murder breakthrough finally identifies teen after nearly 50 years

Human remains discovered 49 years ago have finally been identified, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has announced

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation

Topics: True crime, North Carolina

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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