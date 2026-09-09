Interabled influencers Shane and Hannah Burcaw announce pregnancy after sharing truth about their intimacy

Shane and Hannah Burcaw have announced they're expecting their first child six years after tying the knot in September 2020.

The couple have grown a large following on YouTube in recent years, largely by sharing what life is like being in an interabled relationship, as Shane lives with a severe muscle-wasting disease and relies on a wheelchair, while Hannah is completely able-bodied.

The pair, who post their weekly podcast Junkyard Mayhem on their channel Squirmy and Grubs, previously revealed that many people found their relationship 'pretty peculiar' when they first began dating.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, September 8, Shane and Hannah took to Instagram to share their pregnancy news with their one million followers.

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Alongside the photos, they wrote: "We are beyond ecstatic to announce that we’re expecting our first child this coming January!"

The couple revealed they've had years of failed IVF attempts (@hannahayl/Instagram)

They went on: "Hannah is 20 weeks pregnant and although we've been thoroughly enjoying this special time in privacy so far, we've also missed sharing all the joy with you, and there's so much to share."

The expectant parents decided to share a few important points with their followers, starting with the fact they're both 'doing great,' and are excited to start sharing more of their pregnancy journey.

They also wanted to show empathy for anyone who might be struggling emotionally after seeing their pregnancy announcement.

"After going through IVF unsuccessfully for many years, we understand all too well the difficulties that many people experience when trying to conceive, and how seeing announcements can feel," they wrote.

"Our hearts go out to you."

The loved-up couple have faced enormous amounts of scrutiny since first going public with their relationship, particularly around how they connect romantically with physical intimacy.

Shane previously revealed that when launching their channel, they had no idea just how much people would question their love.

Shane said: "We're seen as asexual beings," to which Hannah queried why and if it was under another misconception that his 'physical organs' don't work.

"Well that," Shane continued, "and they see my attraction, my ability to attract a parter as non-existent."

"And even if you did, it wouldn't work," Hannah added. "There's no physical way - because we get a lot of like, 'there's no physical way that they could, so they're lying.'"

People have failed to understand how they are physically intimate (@hannahayl/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Hannah has faced vile accusations, such as being a 'pedophile' because of Shane's physical size.

"Like, because [Shane's] smaller, like there's no way - that should be illegal. And I often see comments that are like, if the roles, the genders were reversed, this would be illegal, meaning a disabled woman and a non-disabled man, that would be illegal," she said previously.

"It's just wild to me that people think that disabled people can't consent to intimacy and I think that kind of policing happens a lot more with mental disabilities but it also does happen with physical disabilities."

Shane, who wrote a book called Strangers Assume My Girlfriend is my Nurse, added: "This is going to sound silly, but disabled people can have sex. They can be amazing romantic partners. They can be really good at sex.

"We are just as sexual as our non-disabled counterparts."