Haunting final radio message from 9/11 firefighter climbing South Tower moments before it collapsed

Almost 25 years on from the 9/11 attacks and the 343 firefighters who died trying to help others are still seen as heroes.

One of those people was FDNY Battalion Chief Orio Palmer, a 45-year-old firefighter who had been in the service for two decades.

Palmer was one of the first people to respond to the attacks. The first thing he did was help troubleshoot and restore functional radio and repeater links in the South Tower of the World Trade Center that had been impacted by the blast, which enabled him to communicate with other chiefs.

Over the radio, Palmer told his colleagues that he had fixed an elevator (with the help of other members of his team), which allowed them to make it to the 40th floor on the South Tower.

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From there, they had to walk.

A photo of deceased firefighter Orio Palmer being held by his sister (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Despite carrying as much as 50 pounds worth of equipment, Palmer reached the 78th floor. On the way up he found Fire Marshal Ron Bucca on the 75th floor, who had reportedly climbed up all 75 flights.

During his difficult climb up to the 78th floor, Palmer was keeping everybody updated over the radio.

"We're going to have to hoof it," he says in the audio. "I'm on the 69th floor but we need a higher bank."

Half an hour later and Palmer had successfully made it to the 78th floor, NBC New York reported.

"We've got two isolated pockets of fire," the firefighter went on to report as he made his way further up Tower 2. "We should be able to knock it down with two lines."

He added that there were 'numerous 10-45 Code 1s', meaning civilian fatalities.

Seven minutes after this interaction and the South Tower collapsed, killing Palmer, his team, and everyone else who had been unable to escape in time.

Palmer is survived by his children, Dana, Keith, and Alyssa, and his seven grandchildren who live in Long Island, New York.

His wife Debbie passed away in 2021, 20 years after her husband's untimely death.

Palmer's kids shared a moving message about their late father on a website dedicated to him and his legacy.

"Our dad’s actions on September 11th—and the way he lived his life leading up to that day—have long been a source of motivation and inspiration for us, as well as for our friends and family," the statement begins.

Orio and Debbie Palmer seen on their wedding day (NBC New York)

"Over the years, we’ve heard from many people who never knew him personally, but who were deeply moved by his story and driven to push a little harder, stand a little taller, or lead with more courage because of it.

"We share his story here in the hope that it might offer you the strength or inspiration you need, whenever you might need it most."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].