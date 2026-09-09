Haunting final radio message from 9/11 firefighter climbing South Tower moments before it collapsed
Home>News>US News

Haunting final radio message from 9/11 firefighter climbing South Tower moments before it collapsed

Orio Palmer was one of the first firefighters to respond to the 9/11 attacks

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: NBC New York

Topics: New York, History, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: