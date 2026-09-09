9/11 firefighter who was just 25 during attacks shares the life lesson he still lives by
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9/11 firefighter who was just 25 during attacks shares the life lesson he still lives by

Six years after 9/11, Michael O'Connell's body 'swelled to twice its normal size overnight’

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Michael O'Connell

Topics: New York, Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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