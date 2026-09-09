Photographer behind 9/11's famous Falling Man shared truth behind controversial image
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Photographer behind 9/11's famous Falling Man shared truth behind controversial image

Richard Drew has previously won the Pulitzer Prize for his photography

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: CBS News/YouTube

Topics: Photography, History, Mental Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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