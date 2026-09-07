Sister of famous 9/11 Falling Man shares truth behind controversial image 25 years after tragedy
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Sister of famous 9/11 Falling Man shares truth behind controversial image 25 years after tragedy

The photographer previously addressed the criticism the photo received

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images

Topics: History, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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