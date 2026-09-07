Excitement is reaching a fever pitch over claims Noah’s Ark is not just a biblical legend - but has in fact been scientifically proven.

For thousands of years believers have held to the cataclysmic story of “The Flood” where the Bible says Noah built an Ark so his family - and two of each living creature on Earth - could survive the devastating deluge God unleashed to punish humanity for its sins.

While scientists have largely discounted the possibility such a seacraft could have been constructed, founder of Noah’s Ark Scans project, Andrew Jones insists his organisation has unearthed the evidence it needs to put to bed for good any question the Ark was not real.

Jones has studied the site for the past decade (Getty)

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Having spent the past 30-years attempting to discover the truth behind the mystery of the Ark, Jones uncovered a rock formation shaped like the hull of a mighty ship close to Mount Ararat in Turkey.

Alongside Sivas Cumhuriyet University’s Professor Cenker Atila, Jones believes he is only days away from completing a survey that could change the way we think of the Bible forever.

The professor, who has been leading a team of 20 international researchers on the site since June 28, told Turkish news agency IHA: “Current data increases the likelihood that it is Noah’s ark with each passing day.”

He continued, “These studies will yield definitive results within 2-3 months. Then we will provide more illuminating information.”

Mr Jones, however, appeared to have no doubts over the impact the evidence gathered so far would make to believers and unbelievers alike.

He told Fox News, “We’ve moved from asking ‘Does it look like a boat?’ to ‘Why is there a three-layered, right-angled inside structure, carbon-rich boat formation the exact length of Noah’s ark given in the Bible buried in the middle of a mountainside in the mountains of Ararat?’”

A track of the latest ground-penetrating scan overlaid with the results (Sivas Cumhuriyet University)

Speaking with the Christian Broadcasting Network, he described having found tangible items, including a fossilized rivet, and petrified wooden plank and deck plans and carbon rich soil he said were mapped through radar techniques.

“[This is] exactly what you’d expect to find if this were a man‑made boat, consistent with the biblical specifications of Noah’s ark,” he said.

Noah’s Ark Scans insists its survey of what is described as the Durupinar Formation, has already exposed the human-made structural features of an ark in expeditions conducted over the past decade.

However, if the Turkish academic verifies the evidence, Jones believes the scientific community will have to take note.

“We were looking for cavities, wooden remnants, or remains that could form a ship’s shape underground,” Prof Atila said.

“We noticed many anomalies on the Durupınar Formation. These are gaps. The presence of anomalies intersecting at right angles raised the question of ‘was there a ship here’? Could these be the gaps of that ship?”

Sivas Cumhuriyet University is due to publish its report into the site sometime in 2027.