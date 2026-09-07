Noah’s Ark ‘scientific proof’ survey will be finished in days, say experts after finding mystery structure under mountain
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Noah’s Ark ‘scientific proof’ survey will be finished in days, say experts after finding mystery structure under mountain

After a decade studying one enigmatic site, experts believe they are finally ready to change our understanding of the Bible forever.

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: History, Religion

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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