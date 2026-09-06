29-year-old dad thought he had tonsillitis – it turned out to be aggressive blood cancer
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29-year-old dad thought he had tonsillitis – it turned out to be aggressive blood cancer

Ryan Wilson thought his sore throat was caused by tonsillitis, but it turned out to be something much more serious

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: Health, UK News, Cancer

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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