Woman, 28, told weight and hair loss was due to ‘stress’ had to ‘beg’ for scan that revealed cancer
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Woman, 28, told weight and hair loss was due to ‘stress’ had to ‘beg’ for scan that revealed cancer

It wasn't until Kayla developed lumps that doctors admitted something was wrong

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Health, Cancer, Life, Features

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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