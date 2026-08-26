Jill Biden breaks silence on Joe’s exit from 2024 Presidential run
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Jill Biden breaks silence on Joe’s exit from 2024 Presidential run

The former first lady also revealed what Joe told her in bed the night he dropped out

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

Topics: Joe Biden, Politics, Books

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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