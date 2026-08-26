Trump makes bizarre Dolly Parton comment hours after her death
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Trump makes bizarre Dolly Parton comment hours after her death

The country icon was famously reluctant to enter political debates, despite being praised by presidents from both parties

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Donald Trump, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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