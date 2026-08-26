Trump makes bizarre Dolly Parton comment hours after her death

US president Donald Trump has claimed Dolly Parton ‘really liked’ him following the country music legend’s death at the age of 80.

Trump yesterday (August 25) described Parton as 'one of the greatest Country singers EVER' and ordered for the American flag to be lowered for a week in her honor.

He rounded off his Truth Social tribute: “Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you.”

Today (August 26), he spoke at greater length about the country icon during a guest appearance on The Glenn Beck Program.

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While speaking by phone, saying he had known her ‘a little bit’ and describing her as a ‘great person’ and a ‘nice person’.

He said: “She was unique, she was amazing, and to lose her was like to lose a member of the family

"We all knew her so well. I knew her a little bit.

Trump said Dolly Parton ‘really liked’ him while discussing the singer after her death. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

"She wasn’t a very political person. She really liked me… she was a great person, she was a nice person. I liked her a lot."

Parton’s death was announced by her nephew and head of security, Brian Seaver, who confirmed the news in a video announcement.

In a statement to People, Parton's representatives said she died following a 'brief battle with cancer'.

The outlet reports she checked into the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center on Friday August 21 and died there four days later surrounded by loved ones.

The singer had maintained a reputation for largely keeping herself outside party politics throughout her decades-long career, making Trump’s comments about their personal relationship particularly notable.

Trump's comments didn't go down well with some social media users, with one writing: "Omg everything about him. Dolly was so diplomatic I bet she made Trump think she liked him."

Another said: "Everything has to be about Donald J Trump."

Parton was known for her ability to appeal to audiences across the political spectrum, while generally avoiding becoming identified with a particular political movement.

Her death therefore prompted tributes from beyond the world of country music, with Trump among those publicly mourning her.

Donald Trump has ordered flags across the US to be flown at half mast following the passing of Dolly Parton (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

Why was Dolly Parton known for staying out of politics?

Parton built a career spanning music, film and business while generally attempting to keep political divisions away from her public image.

When news outlets erroneously claimed she was supporting Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, she said: "My comment about supporting a woman in the White House was taken out of context.

"I have not endorsed Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump. I try not to get political but if I am, I might as well just run myself 'cause I've got the hair for it, it's huge, and they could always use more boobs in the race.

"But seriously, I have not decided who I'm voting for, but no matter what we're gonna be suffering from PMS, Presidential Mood Swings."

Rather than positioning herself firmly within one political camp, Parton became one of the most recognisable figures in American entertainment, with songs including 'Jolene' and '9 to 5' helping establish her as a cultural icon.

That approach has also meant that politicians from different sides of the political divide have sought to associate themselves with her popularity over the years.

Celebrities who have paid tribute to Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus was Dolly Parton's goddaughter (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Parton's goddaughter wrote on Instagram: "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.

"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."

Taylor Swift

Swift penned a lengthy statement (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Parton had previously praised Swift as a 'great inspiration', and the billionaire songstress wrote a touching tribute for the country icon.

She wrote: "A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.

“She was truly the gift that kept on giving. Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals. Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously.

"She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted.

"Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person. She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self worth as an artist.

“Along with her other fans, I am so grateful for all of it. For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts. For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did. For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too.

“Dolly, I’ll think of you each step of the way."

Beyoncé

Beyoncé said Parton had a 'profound impact' (ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

The singer, who created her own version of 'Jolene' back in 2024, wrote: "Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself.

"I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humour, your entrepreneurship. I’m honoured that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever.

"Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.”

Eminem

Eminem shared a note Parton had written him (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

The 'Real Slim Shady' rapper shared a note from Parton congratulating him on his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2022.

Parton wrote in the note: "Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it.

"I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow.

"Just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don't even know."

Eminem wrote: "I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it.

"Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense.

"Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."