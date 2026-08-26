Staggering amount of Americans who believe US is 'on the wrong track' revealed
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Staggering amount of Americans who believe US is 'on the wrong track' revealed

This poll follows Donald Trump's low approval rating

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Allison Joyce/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Donald Trump, Politics

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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