Trump sparks outrage with claim he will 'never apologize' for issue affecting over half of Americans
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Trump sparks outrage with claim he will 'never apologize' for issue affecting over half of Americans

'I did the right thing', the president reiterated

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Donald Trump, Politics, Money

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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