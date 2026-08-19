Baba Vanga predicted end of the world date and believers claim she was 85% accurate

Baba Vanga may have been gone for decades, but the Bulgarian mystic is still being credited with predictions about humanity's future, including the year some believe she said the world will finally end.

Vanga, who died in 1996, is said to have predicted events ranging from the September 11 attacks to the Chernobyl disaster.

Now, attention has turned to the much more distant end of her timeline, which stretches thousands of years into the future.

According to long-circulating accounts of her prophecies, the end is supposedly due in 5078, with Vanga's predictions said to continue through a series of increasingly extraordinary milestones before then.

Advert

Vanga, who died in 1996, is said to have predicted events ranging from the September 11 attacks to the Chernobyl disaster.(Getty Stock Image)

What did Baba Vanga predict about the end of the world?

The timeline attributed to Vanga includes claims about medical breakthroughs, human evolution, extraterrestrial life and even limits of the known universe.

one of the earlier predictions listed for 4302 is the discovery of a universal cure, followed by a change in human behavior in 4308.

By 4509, humans are supposedly able to communicate with God as morality reaches a 'heightened level'.

The claims become even more ambitious as the centuries pass.

In 4599, immortality is allegedly expected to become commonplace, while 4674 is said to mark a peak in human prosperity, with the population reaching 340 billion and humans mixing with extraterrestrial beings.

By 5076, according to the same collection of predictions, humanity discovers the edge of the known universe.

Then comes the final date. Vanga's prophecy places the end of the world as we know it in 5078.

Baba Vanga's horrifying predictions for the next 3,000 years

Which Baba Vanga predictions are believed to have come true?

Vanga's reputation largely rests on predictions that followers have retrospectively linked to major events.

She has been credited with foreseeing the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986, the September 11 attacks in 2001 and the election of Barack Obama as the first Black US president.

She has also been linked to the sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk in 2000.

One of the most frequently cited examples concerns 9/11. Vanga was reportedly said to have spoken in 1989 about American people being attacked by 'steel birds', which believers later interpreted as a reference to the hijacked planes used in the attacks.

However, there is a major caveat surrounding the predictions.

Baba Vanga predicted when the Kursk submarine sank after a torpedo exploded on board in August 2000. (Photo by Antoine GYORI/Sygma via Getty Images)

Vanga did not personally write down her forecasts, meaning many of the claims were recorded or circulated by other people.

That has led skeptics to question how accurately the predictions reflect what she actually said.

A frequently repeated claim also suggests Bulgarian and Soviet scientists found Vanga's predictions to be around 85 percent accurate.

Her supposed forecast of a nuclear war between 2010 and 2014, however, is cited as one that did not come true.

Some of Vanga's predictions are highly open to interpretation, allowing later events to be connected to vague statements made years earlier.

For now, the final prediction remains way ahead in the future.

If the timeline is correct, humanity has a very long wait before finding out whether Vanga's final forecast will become reality.