Baba Vanga predicted end of the world date and believers claim she was 85% accurate
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Baba Vanga predicted end of the world date and believers claim she was 85% accurate

Her predictions stretch thousands of years into the future, with some followers citing an 85% success rate

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: NDTV

Topics: Baba Vanga, Conspiracy Theories

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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