Gypsy Rose Blanchard made heartbreaking wedding admission before partner Ken Urker's death
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Gypsy Rose Blanchard made heartbreaking wedding admission before partner Ken Urker's death

Urker popped the question to Blanchard in 2018, but the couple separated just a year later

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Topics: Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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