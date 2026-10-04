Gypsy Rose Blanchard made heartbreaking wedding admission before partner Ken Urker's death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard spoke about her potential wedding plans with Ken Urker just months before his sudden death.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed to LADbible Group that Urker, 34, was found unresponsive at his home in Louisiana on October 1.

The pair had struck up a relationship in 2017, while Blanchard was still in prison for her involvement in her mother's death. Urker popped the question the following year, but they went their separate ways in 2019.

After Blanchard's divorce from her ex-husband, Ryan Anderson, in 2024, she and Urker found their way back to each other. Although they were no longer engaged, Blanchard had thought about a wedding.

Advert

“I want to have the poofy dress.” Blanchard said during an appearance on the TMZ podcast in May. “I don’t want to have a quickie wedding. I want to have the big wedding."

However, the 35-year-old said she wasn't sure if the two would tie the knot, and could see a future where they stayed together forever, but didn't make it official.

Blanchard had thought about marrying Urker (Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig)

She said that if they did decide to get married one day, she would want it to be completely different from her marriage to Anderson, which took place while she was still in prison.

Blanchard told the podcast that she wanted to have the whole family there this time, adding: "My first marriage, I got married in the visitation room by the bathroom of a prison.”

“I deserve my wedding," she said.

Just months after reuniting with Urker, Blanchard revealed in June 2024 that they were expecting their first child.

Sharing the news with her Instagram followers, she said the pregnancy was 'not expected at all.'

Their daughter Aurora was born in December 2024.

Following Urker's tragic death, Blanchard released an emotional statement on her social media account, which read: "Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase."

Blanchard married Anderson while she was still in prison (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the lengthy tribute post, she penned: "Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us. I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him."

Blanchard's ex-husband Anderson has also spoken out following Urker's death, saying he was 'in disbelief.'

He said the two had never met, although had spoken over the phone and text messages. Although he said the exchanges between the two were 'never good,' he said: "You still hate to hear that somebody passed away."

“I didn’t believe it at first. I was like no. My initial thought was shock, like, ‘Hmm, how’d that happen?’" Anderson said on The Sarah Fraser Show.

His immediate thoughts went to his former wife, and her child, Aurora.

At the time of writing, there is no definitive cause of death.

The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to Page Six that an autopsy had been completed, and that 'the case remains pending completion of toxicology testing.'















