Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-husband Ryan Anderson speaks out after her partner Ken Urker's sudden death aged 34

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-husband Ryan Anderson said he was 'in shock' after hearing about the death of Ken Urker.

Anderson and Blanchard tied the knot in July 2022, while she was still in prison for the involvement in her mother's death.

Blanchard and Urker had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017. During a break, she married Anderson.

However, the couple's marriage didn't last, and less than four months after she was released from prison, in December 2023, she filed for divorce from Anderson.

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She re-connected with Urker in April 2024, and the couple announced they were expecting in July that same year.

Speaking out about Urker's sudden death at 34, Ryan Anderson said on The Sarah Fraser Show: “I didn’t believe it at first. I was like no.

“My initial thought was shock, like, ‘Hmm, how’d that happen?’”

Blanchard and Anderson went their separate ways in 2023 (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

He said he immediately thought of his ex, Blanchard, wondering how she was doing, as well as her child, Aurora Raina Urker.

Ken Urker was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on Thursday evening (October 1).

According to an official incident report released by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the property at approximately 6.18pm.

The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office later confirmed that an autopsy had been completed, as they confirmed to Page Six: “As you all know an autopsy was conducted this morning on Mr. Urker. At this time, there is no definitive cause of death.

“The case remains pending completion of toxicology testing.”

Anderson said he and Urker had 'never met in person' although had a number of exchanges on the phone, and via text message, which were not positive.

“But you still hate to hear that somebody passed away," he added.

Anderson also revealed that he had reached out to Blanchard's father Rod to offer his condolences.

He also told him that he's 'there for Gypsy if she needs me.'

Urker passed away on October 1 (@gypsyrose.insta/Instagram)

"I would be there for her strictly as just being there for her because I always was," he said.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that they 'have discovered no signs of foul play' so far in the investigation into Urker's death.

Gypsy Rose pays tribute to Ken Urker

Following her partner's tragic death, Blanchard took to Instagram to pay tribute, in which the 35-year-old called Urker 'her greatest love story.'

"You will always be my greatest love story. You will be remembered and loved forever," she captioned a post which contained a number of photos and videos of the couple, as well as their daughter.

Earlier, she released a statement, telling PEOPLE she has 'screamed until my throat burns.'

“Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase,” she added.

Speaking about their daughter, Blanchard said she will make sure she 'grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him.'











