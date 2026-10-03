Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-husband Ryan Anderson speaks out after her partner Ken Urker's sudden death aged 34
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Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-husband Ryan Anderson speaks out after her partner Ken Urker's sudden death aged 34

Anderson and Urker never met in person, although they had phone exchanges which were 'not good'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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