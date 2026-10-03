Former female prison officer details protocol staff must follow if they develop feelings for an inmate
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Former female prison officer details protocol staff must follow if they develop feelings for an inmate

'You're spending more time with the prisoner than you are around family'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: @offthecuffwithmel/TikTok

Topics: Crime, UK News, Sex and Relationships

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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