Woman details stages of relationship with death row inmate she married before watching his execution

A woman has revealed the details of her relationship with death row convicted double killer James Broadnax, whom she married just days before he was executed.

Tiana Krasniqi, 31, married the killer in Dallas, Texas, just seven weeks ago, but instead of celebrating with a honeymoon, she spent the days that followed her wedding visiting her new husband at the high-security prison where he was being held, prior to watching his execution by lethal injection.

She had fallen for Broadnax after an internet romance, and had flown over to the US to marry him, and ultimately watch him die, leaving her young daughter behind in London.

The 31-year-old dental nurse was studying part-time for a masters degree in human rights law, when she came across the killer.

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The mom stumbled across a website called Writeaprisoner.com, a legitimate pen-pal platform connecting the public with incarcerated men and women globally.

And while many have found love via the unconventional platform, Tiana claimed that was the very last thing on her mind.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: "Well, I was looking for something that doesn't have that, somebody that won't approach me romantically.

Tiana KrasniqI, 31, also appeared on This Morning to tell her story. (ITV)

"I'm trying to tick everything that won't turn into a romantic relationship."

Broadnax, a double killer, had at this point been on death row for over 15 years.

She grew interested in his case, and after reaching out, the two spoke to each other every single day'.

During their romance, the pair would often speak on the phone for six hours a day.

Tiana decided to actually meet James in person - which would be from the other side a glass screen – and flew to Texas early last year.

She came away from the trip not just with a boyfriend, but was also committed to helping get his death sentence overturned.

And when Broadnax proposed to her one Saturday evening last spring, she accepted joyfully.

She watched her new husband die just days after they got married. (James Broadnax/Facebook)

The simple 20-minute ceremony took place at the Allan B Polunsky Unit, a prison Texas.

Two prison guards served as their witnesses, and the newly-weds were separated by reinforced glass as they said their vows via an internal telephone.

But just two weeks later, on April 30, Broadnax was executed.

Tiana looked on from the other side of the execution chamber window, after being nominated as his official witness, as the injection was administered.

Describing his death, she said: "I watched his lips go blue, his face go blue and then his veins on his forehead appeared.

"We spoke to each other the whole time. His head jerked back and he couldn't finish his last word, and his head fell looking at me and he closed his eyes."

Expanding on the traumatic experience, she added: "We had promised that we would look at each other and talk to each other while it was happening.

"He suffered. His body struggled… His last words to me were 'Don't give up' and 'I love you'.