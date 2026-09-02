Strict rules Florida death row inmates must follow for final meals as inmate is executed
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Strict rules Florida death row inmates must follow for final meals as inmate is executed

He became the 14th person to be executed in the state in 2026, with two more planned later this month

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Florida Department of Corrections

Topics: Death Row, Florida, Crime, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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