Police issue update as Ken Urker found with syringe and gun at time of death
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Police issue update as Ken Urker found with syringe and gun at time of death

Urker was said to have made comments about being upset and depressed the night before he died

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig

Topics: Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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