Police issue update as Ken Urker found with syringe and gun at time of death

Ken Urker, the partner of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, was found with a syringe and a handgun at the time of his death.

Authorities confirmed they discovered the 34-year-old deceased at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on Thursday evening (October 1) following a welfare check.

According to an official incident report released by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the property at approximately 6.18pm.

The police narrative details how Gypsy Rose's younger brother, Dylan Blanchard, eventually gained access to the home through an unlocked bedroom window. Once inside, Dylan and Urker's boss, Justin Daigle, found him unresponsive in his bed.

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When responding deputies entered the home - where Gypsy's sister-in-law Anita Blanchard was waiting alongside Dylan and Daigle, they discovered a 'brown powdery substance' and a syringe.

It continued: "Upon Deputy’s arrival, Deputies located Mr. and Mrs. Blanchard and Mr. Daigle near the front door. They advised that Mr. Urker was deceased and they had left out of the residence without touching Mr. Urker or any property inside of the residence.

Ken Urker was tragically found dead at his home in Louisiana on his 34th birthday (@gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta/Instagram)

"Deputies walked in the direction of the room and located paraphernalia (syringes and spoon) in the bathroom next to a brown powdery substance."

Officers also observed a holstered handgun on the nightstand next to two shot glasses and a syringe.

The report notes how it was Dylan and Anita told authorities how Urker had attended church with them the previous evening (September 30), during which Urker allegedly made comments about feeling depressed and upset.

"They advised he made a TikTok live video at approximately 2300 hours," the report notes.

"They advised that he just had the video going while he was driving without him saying anything."

After Urker failed to show up for work the following day, his boss and friends decided to check on him.

Urker and Gypsy Rose began dating shortly after becoming pen-pals while she was behind bars (Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig)

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that 'thus far in the investigation, we have discovered no signs of foul play'.

Meanwhile, the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that an autopsy has already been carried out on the father-of-one.

“As you all know an autopsy was conducted this morning on Mr. Urker. At this time, there is no definitive cause of death,” the office confirmed in a statement to Page Six.

“The case remains pending completion of toxicology testing.”

Urker reconnected with Blanchard following her release from prison, and the pair recently welcomed their daughter Aurora Raina Urker in December 2024.

Their complicated love story began back in 2017 when they were pen pals while she was incarcerated after being found guilty of second-degree murder charges in the death of her mom, Dee Dee.

They initially called off their engagement in August 2019, leading her to marry Ryan Anderson behind bars in July 2022.

Gypsy Rose and Ken Urker had welcomed a child together (Instagram/@gypsyrose.insta)

However, the couple parted ways in March 2024, roughly three months after Blanchard walked free from prison, and she rekindled her romance with Urker shortly after.

Blanchard told People following Urker's death: "Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase.

"Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit. The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure.

"Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.