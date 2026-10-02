What happens inside an execution chamber as Christa Pike survives two lethal injections
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What happens inside an execution chamber as Christa Pike survives two lethal injections

Christa Pike is the only person to ever survive two lethal injections

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Topics: Crime, US News, Death Row

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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