Christa Pike's execution halted by court just one hour before it was to take place
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Christa Pike's execution halted by court just one hour before it was to take place

Christa Pike was handed the death penalty in 1996 at the age of 20

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: True crime, Death Row, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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