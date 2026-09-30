Mother of Christa Pike's victim speaks with heartbreaking statement ahead of her execution
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Mother of Christa Pike's victim speaks with heartbreaking statement ahead of her execution

Christa Pike is scheduled to be executed at 11am EDT today (September 30), much to the relief of her victim's mom

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: WBIR

Topics: True crime, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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