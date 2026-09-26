Christa Pike’s accomplices face very different fates as death row inmate’s execution looms
Home>News>Crime

Christa Pike’s accomplices face very different fates as death row inmate’s execution looms

Christa Pike was the only one of the three to receive the death penalty following the murder of Colleen Slemmer

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: True crime, US News, Death Row

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: