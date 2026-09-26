Christa Pike’s accomplices face very different fates as death row inmate’s execution looms

Warning: This article contains discussion of violence, child abuse and sexual assault which some readers may find distressing

In 1995, Christa Pike took part in the murder of 19-year-old Knoxville Job Corps student Colleen Slemmer, but she didn't act alone.

Pike, who was 18 at the time, became the youngest woman to be sentenced to death in American history.

She was just 20 years old when she stood trial in March 1996 in Knox County, Tennessee, after being charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

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After the best part of three decades on death row, she is now just days away from her execution, which is scheduled for September 30. Should this go ahead, she will be the first woman executed on the state's death row in 200 years.

At the time, Pike was in a relationship with Tadaryl Shipp, 17. He was also convicted, but received life in prison with the possibility of parole, due to the fact he was not legally eligible for the death penalty under Tennessee law. When the offense took place, the penalty could not be imposed on someone under the age of 18.

The Tennessee Board of Parole declined to grant Shipp parole in 2025 (WBIR Channel 10)

In October 2025, the Tennessee Board of Parole declined to grant Shipp parole.

Board member Tim Gobble cited the seriousness of Slemmer's murder when voting to deny parole, and recommended his case be reviewed again in October 2030, WVLT 8 reported.

Slemmer knew both Pike and Shipp, and it was said Pike believed Slemmer was trying to 'steal' her boyfriend from her.

In January 1995, Pike and another student lured Slemmer to an isolated area under the pretence of smoking marijuana and making up.

Evidence suggests Pike and her accomplices attacked the 19-year-old for around 30 minutes to an hour.

After the brutal attack, Pike told a friend she had brought back a piece of Slemmer's skull as a souvenir.

Slemmer's body was discovered the next day by an employee at the University of Tennessee.

19-year-old Shadolla Peterson, was another student who was involved in the events surrounding the murder.

Peterson, however, only received probation. She pleaded guilty to pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact, and testified against the couple, as per the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

She then received a six-year probationary sentence as part of the agreement.

The Tennessee Supreme Court denied a request to stay Pike's execution

Christa Pike's execution is scheduled for September 30 (CriminallyObsessed/Youtube)

As her execution date looms, Pike's legal team has been working to prevent the execution from going ahead, with her lawyers having filed for clemency with a 226-page document.

However, just a week before her execution, the Tennessee Supreme Court denied a request to stay the execution.

“We are deeply disappointed in the Tennessee Supreme Court’s decision, but we will press forward, seeking relief from the U.S. Supreme Court while also continuing our request that Governor Lee grant Christa clemency," a statement from Stephen Ferrell from the Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee and Kelly Gleason from the Tennessee Office of the Post-Conviction Defender said.

"Christa was just 18 years old at the time of the crime, had endured a childhood of horrific rape, sexual and physical abuse, suffered from serious undiagnosed mental illness, and was sentenced before we understood what we know today about adolescent brain development and the profound effects of childhood trauma," the statement continued.

They also added that 30 years on from the crime, Pike is 'a stable, deeply remorseful woman who understands the terrible harm caused by her actions.'

The request for clemency is still pending.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues or want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, the Childhelp USA National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453) operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and receives calls from throughout the United States, Canada, US Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico.