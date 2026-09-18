Living with a death date: Inside the final days of death row killer Christa Pike
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Living with a death date: Inside the final days of death row killer Christa Pike

Ahead of her scheduled execution date, Christa Pike described living with raw trauma and having "nowhere to hide" from her past.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: US News, Crime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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