Trump claims US struck 'infinite life' deal with Denmark giving Washington 'permanent control' of Greenland

US president Donald Trump has announced that Washington has entered into an agreement with Denmark and Greenland granting the United States "permanent control" over the strategic Arctic territory's security operations.

Trump announced the dramatic foreign policy development in a post on Truth Social on Friday, claiming the arrangement fully resolves Washington's national security concerns and paves the way for an immediate, large-scale American military expansion across the island.

"The United States has entered into an Agreement with Denmark and Greenland, which gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns," Trump wrote.

Characterizing the pact as having no expiration date, the 80-year-old president described it as an historic diplomatic breakthrough.

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"This is an 'Infinite Life' Agreement, there is no end! We are very honored and proud of what has just taken place, and everything agreed to today will be cherished by the American People," he added. "We will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many. We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction."

Trump also signaled that the agreement includes strict limitations on third-party geopolitical influence in the region, aimed directly at counteracting Russian and Chinese ambitions in the Arctic.

"No U.S. adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval," Trump stated.

The announcement marks a culmination of Trump's long-running focus on the autonomous Danish territory.

Trump previously floated purchasing the island during his first term in 2019, an idea firmly rejected at the time by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

After returning to office, Trump escalated his rhetoric, frequently warning that Denmark lacked the defense capability to protect the mineral-rich territory from foreign powers and refusing to rule out economic or strategic pressure to secure American oversight.

And it appears Trump has finally cowed Danish and Greenlandic leaders into agreement.

The announcement comes after months of widespread opposition from locals (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In a statement, prime minister Mette Frederiksen said both Denmark and Greenland expect to sign an agreement with the US next week to strengthen security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic region.

She said: “I am glad that we are about to make a great agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States. An Agreement which strengthens our common security in the Arctic and North Atlantic Area and therefore is great for NATO and Europe as well. And an agreement which at the same time recognises the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination.”

Chairman of the Naalakkersuisut Jens-Frederik Nielsen, also weighed in, commenting: “It is joyous that we are about to make an agreement that will ensure and strengthen the security of Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States, and the Western Alliance. The agreement recognises Greenland’s interests and our place in the international cooperation. It is to the benefit of us all.”

The United States already maintains Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base) in northwest Greenland, which plays a vital role in US missile defense and space surveillance networks.

Danish officials and representatives from the autonomous government in Nuuk did not immediately issue public confirmation or release details outlining their interpretation of the agreement described by Trump.