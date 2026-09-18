Trump claims US struck 'infinite life' deal with Denmark giving Washington 'permanent control' of Greenland
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Trump claims US struck 'infinite life' deal with Denmark giving Washington 'permanent control' of Greenland

Donald Trump said a new pact with Denmark grants the US complete security control in Greenland and blocks rivals from Arctic investments.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Greenland, Donald Trump, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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