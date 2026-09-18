Trump sparks First Amendment backlash after abruptly banning major news outlets from White House
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Trump sparks First Amendment backlash after abruptly banning major news outlets from White House

The US president announced an immediate White House ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico, warning more media purges are set to follow.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Donald Trump

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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