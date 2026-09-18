Trump sparks First Amendment backlash after abruptly banning major news outlets from White House

President Donald Trump announced an immediate ban on journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from accessing the White House on Friday, warning that additional media outlets will soon face similar restrictions.

The 80-year-old president revealed the directive in a post on Truth Social on Friday afternoon, claiming the organizations routinely publish false information and should not be permitted in the executive mansion.

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico […] from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

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The move sparked immediate outrage from press freedom advocates and legal experts who raised First Amendment concerns regarding government retaliation against constitutionally protected newsgathering.

CNN responded swiftly with a formal statement on Friday, warning that any formal action to block credentialed correspondents would face legal scrutiny.

Key news outlets have been banned from the White House in a bold new move (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“CNN stands fully behind our White House team and their fair and accurate reporting,” the network said. “We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do that reporting without hindrance or interference from the government. Should the ban which President Trump threatened go ahead, it would be an illegal assault on that fundamental and constitutionally-protected right.”

On air, CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter noted that while cameras remain ready if White House staff attempt to physically eject correspondents, it was not immediately obvious how the administration planned to enforce the directive.

Later in the afternoon, during an Oval Office exchange, a reporter pressed Trump on how barring established news organizations could be reconciled with his presidential oath to defend the Constitution and its protections for freedom of the press.

It's part of what he claims is a crackdown on 'fake news' (Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“I do [uphold the Constitution], much more so than you,” Trump answered, dismissing the outlets as “fake” and struggling businesses. “There may be others to join them and maybe they can get better and would like to have them in, but our country has to have honest news.”

Trump argued that while a nation requires secure borders and fair elections, a functioning society also demands balance in the media. “You need a free press. You need a fair press and an honest press,” he said, criticizing CNN’s coverage as “one-sided” and “negative.”

The ban represents a dramatic escalation in the administration's broader push against major media institutions, following prior moves that restricted Pentagon press corps access, threats against broadcast licenses, and Justice Department inquiries into government leaks.