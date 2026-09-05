Tetris issues blunt legal warning after White House launches 'Build the Wall’ game

The makers of the legendary puzzle game Tetris have publicly condemned the White House after President Donald Trump’s administration co-opted the vintage title’s likeness to promote its hardline border policies.

The backlash comes following the launch of ARCADE.GOV, an interactive subpage hosted directly on the official White House website featuring retro-style arcade games re-skinned to promote administration initiatives.

Among the titles is "Build the Wall," a game that bears unmistakable mechanical and visual similarities to Tetris. In the government version, users are prompted to "Protect the border from the coming horde" by manipulating and stacking colored falling bricks to form a barricade that stops figures from advancing past a sign marked "Southern Border."

The launch was heavily promoted by the administration on social media with an X post declaring: "CAN’T STOP WINNING. 🎮 Build the wall. Deport. Fill a Trump Account. LIVE - PLAY NOW 📲 ARCADE.GOV."

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The promotional material also featured a counter tracking the number of deportations and closed with a "MAGA" graphic mimicking the iconic blue logo font of Japanese gaming company SEGA.

The blatant homage quickly drew a sharp rebuke from The Tetris Company, which moved to distance itself entirely from the political campaign while firing a clear legal warning shot across the administration's bow.

"At Tetris we believe in the power of connection and bringing people together, not dividing them," the company said in an official statement. "To our fans everywhere: we love you, we see you, and we’re grateful to have you in our community."

In a pointed postscript, the company clarified: "The Tetris Company was not involved in the creation of 'Build the Wall,'" before adding: "We take copyright infringement very seriously."

The White House arcade is not limited to border enforcement. Other playable web games currently hosted on the site include "Flappy Bill"—a transparent riff on mobile sensation Flappy Bird in which an American bald eagle navigates through Washington D.C.'s National Mall—alongside "Supply Line," where players filter through school cafeteria meals to "make America healthy again," and "Trump Savings Tycoon," which tasks gamers with collecting cash to fill their children's accounts.

The launch of the border-themed arcade game follows ongoing controversy surrounding physical wall construction along the southwest border.

In May 2026, work on a "smart" wall damaged "Las Playas Intaglio," a 1,000-year-old sacred cultural site in Arizona, drawing fierce condemnation from indigenous leaders. Tohono O’odham Nation chairman Verlon Jose described the incident as "a devastating and entirely avoidable loss" of an "irreplaceable piece of the United States’ history."

The White House has not yet publicly responded to Tetris' statement regarding potential intellectual property violations.