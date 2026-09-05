Tetris issues blunt legal warning after White House launches 'Build the Wall’ game
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Tetris issues blunt legal warning after White House launches 'Build the Wall’ game

The Tetris Company stated that it takes copyright infringement ‘very seriously’

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Annabelle Gordon/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images / The Tetris Company

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Gaming

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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