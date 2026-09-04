Patrick Clancy's lawyer speaks out on the ‘excruciating’ reality of another potential murder trial
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Patrick Clancy's lawyer speaks out on the ‘excruciating’ reality of another potential murder trial

The grieving dad faces the agonizing possibility of a retrial after a mistrial was declared in Plymouth court

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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