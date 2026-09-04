Patrick Clancy's lawyer speaks out on the ‘excruciating’ reality of another potential murder trial

For Patrick Clancy, the father whose life was shattered in January 2023 when his three young children were killed in their suburban Massachusetts home, the collapse of his wife's murder trial brings no sense of closure—only the agonizing prospect of having to do it all over again.

Following Judge William Sullivan's declaration of a mistrial on Friday due to a deadlocked jury, an attorney representing Patrick Clancy spoke out about the immense emotional weight hanging over the grieving father, describing the potential for a retrial as "extraordinarily painful."

“Patrick Clancy is grateful to the Court and to the jurors for their hard work, their commitment, and their perseverance,” attorney David Meier said in a statement following the mistrial. “The loss of Patrick’s children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure.”

“The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful — for Patrick, for his family, and for all of us,” the statement continued.

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Throughout the seven-week trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Patrick was forced to relive the most harrowing moments of his life in front of a packed gallery and a national audience.

Taking the stand, he delivered tearful, devastating testimony detailing the evening of January 24, 2023, when he briefly left the family's Duxbury home to pick up a dinner order and CVS medication for his wife, only to return and discover Lindsay had jumped from an upstairs window after strangling 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan in the basement.

Lindsay Clancy now faces the prospect of another trial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

While defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued that Lindsay was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and overmedication, and prosecutors alleged she acted with premeditated intent, Patrick sat at the very epicenter of the unimaginable tragedy, listening to countless hours that picked apart a play by play account of who his children lost their lives.

With jurors ultimately failing to reach a unanimous verdict after more than 36 hours of deliberations, the lack of a legal resolution leaves Patrick in agonizing limbo.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz stated outside the courtroom that his office has made "no decisions" regarding whether to pursue a retrial, noting that prosecutors will first review the entire record and consult closely with the family before deciding on their next steps.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz has yet to confirm whether a second trial will take place (JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images)

For Patrick, however, another trial means the reopening of catastrophic wounds: returning to the witness box, facing cross-examination, and enduring another grueling multi-week presentation of autopsy reports, emergency calls, and graphic evidence.

Counsel noted that while Patrick has consistently demonstrated grace and resilience in the face of incomprehensible loss—previously asking the public in an open letter shortly after the killings to find it in their hearts to forgive Lindsay—the prospect of being subjected to another media storm and courtroom battle exacts an extraordinary psychological toll.

The prosecution and defense are due back before Judge Sullivan on September 29 for a status conference, where the state is expected to provide greater clarity on whether they intend to proceed with a second trial.