DA undecided on whether to put Lindsay Clancy on trial again following jury deadlock

Prosecutors in Massachusetts have confirmed that no final determination has been reached regarding whether they will put Lindsay Clancy on trial a second time, after her high-profile triple-murder trial collapsed into a hung jury.

Judge William Sullivan officially declared a mistrial in Plymouth Superior Court on Friday after jurors deliberated for roughly a week, ultimately informing the court with a "heavy heart" that they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Addressing the media shortly after the ruling, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz stated that his team would not rush into a decision regarding a potential retrial.

"No decisions have been made at this point in time," Cruz told reporters outside the courthouse. "We will assess everything, meet with the family, and determine our next steps."

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Clancy, 36, stood trial on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and manslaughter in the January 2023 strangulation deaths of her three young children—5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan—inside their home in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

A judge ruled the case a mistrial after one lone juror declined to agree to acquit her (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Following the killings, Clancy attempted suicide by leaping from a second-story window, an action that left her permanently paralyzed from the waist down.

Throughout the emotional seven-week trial, the defense never disputed that Clancy took the lives of her children.

Instead, she pleaded not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility, with her legal team arguing she was gripped by acute postpartum psychosis and suffering from extreme psychiatric overmedication that completely impaired her ability to understand the wrongfulness of her conduct.

Prosecutors sharply pushed back, arguing that Clancy carried out the killings intentionally and was not in an active psychotic state at the time.

Following the mistrial, defense attorney Kevin Reddington claimed that 11 of the 12 jurors had favored acquitting Clancy on the basis of severe mental illness, with a lone male holdout forcing the deadlock.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington reacts to the news before speaking outside court (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Reddington explicitly warned the Commonwealth that taking the case back before a jury would be a tactical error for the state.

"If I was [Cruz], I would probably say I don’t think I want to do a retrial because he’s going to lose," Reddington said during his post-trial press conference, reiterating that his client's condition represented an utter "tragedy."

Judge Sullivan has scheduled a follow-up status hearing for September 29, which will give prosecutors time to formalize their position.

In the interim, Clancy will remain in custody under medical supervision at Tewksbury State Hospital.