DA undecided on whether to put Lindsay Clancy on trial again following jury deadlock
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DA undecided on whether to put Lindsay Clancy on trial again following jury deadlock

Jurors involved in the case failed to reach a unanimous verdict on whether to acquit the mum of three, resulting in a mistrial.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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